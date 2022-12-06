Ga. mother who got ‘frustrated’ with her 3-month-old son sentenced to prison for his murder

A Georgia mother has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for the murder of her 3-month-old son.

District Attorney Anita Howard said Rebecca Kipp, 24, pleaded guilty to murder in the second degree.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Howard said Kipp’s infant died after being found face-down on a soft sofa at a Macon home in 2019. Kipp gave multiple stories to law enforcement officers on what happened to the baby before admitting that she got frustrated with him, left him on the sofa and went to sleep.

Howard said Kipp left the infant alone from around 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. when her mother came home.

TRENDING STORIES:

Howard called it a case of negligent homicide.

The infant’s name was not released. Kipp was sentence to 20 years with the first 12 to be served in prison.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that infants be placed on their backs to sleep on a surface without soft padding.