Ga. mother vanishes, SUV found burned out; sheriff’s office to give update today

The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office will hold a news conference Wednesday where the family of a missing mother is expected to speak.

Imani Roberson was last seen on July 16 along Plantation Blvd. in Conyers in her white Mazda SUV. On Friday, investigators confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that they found a car matching the description of Roberson’s SUV. It had been burned from the inside out.

Roberson, who is a mother of four, was not with the car. Investigators say she is still missing.

Her family will be making a statement during a news conference at 11 a.m. Channel 2 Action News will live stream the conference on our breaking news app.

Roberson is described as 5 feet, 2 inches tall. Her hair is currently styled in thick, knotless, reddish braids, according to her family. She wears glasses or contact lenses and has a tattoo sleeve on her left arm.

Meanwhile, friends have set up a fund to help her four children as the search for their mother continues.

Anyone with information on Roberson’s disappearance is urged to contact Investigator Collen Jones at 770-278-8156.

