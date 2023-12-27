Ga. murder suspect caught during traffic stop over broken brake light

A Georgia murder suspect was arrested after a car he was riding in was pulled over due to a broken brake light, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said a deputy stopped a driver on Highway 87 over the broken light on Dec. 22 at around 5 p.m. When he approached the car, he noticed the strong odor of marijuana. The officer asked the driver and his two passengers to step out of the car.

Deputies learned that one of the passengers, Jordan Young, had warrants out for homicide, aggravated assault and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute out of Bibb County.

Young’s brother, Jalen Young, also had a warrant out of Bibb County for failure to appear. Both brothers were taken to the Bibb County Jail.

The driver, who was not identified, was released with a warning about the broken tail light.

Jordan Young was indicted in March 2022 in the murder of 22-year-old Tylik Young, according to WMAZ.

According to an obituary placed by the family, Tylik Young was Jordan and Jalen’s brother and the father of a daughter.