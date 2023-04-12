Ga. native NASCAR driver Chase Elliott back in the driver’s seat after breaking leg

A month after breaking his leg while snowboarding and undergoing surgery, Dawsonville native NASCAR driver Chase Elliott is back in the driver’s seat.

Elliott, 27, broke his left tibia during a snowboarding accident in Colorado on March 3.

He completed rehab in Colorado before returning back home to Georgia for physical therapy in late March.

Elliott was medically cleared to return to driving the No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Hendrick Motorsports on Tuesday.

After testing this week in the Chevrolet Driver-in-the-Loop simulator in Concord, North Carolina, Elliott decided to make his return in the April 16 NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway, Hendrick Motorsports announced Wednesday.

“We’re looking forward to having Chase back in his race car to pick up where he left off,” said Rick Hendrick, owner of Hendrick Motorsports. “Since the injury, he’s worked extremely hard and focused all his time and energy on returning to the No. 9 team. Throughout the last six weeks, he’s stayed fully engaged with everything we’re doing, and we know he’s chomping at the bit to get on the racetrack and compete for wins.”

Josh Berry, 32, has filled in for Elliott in five of the last six NASCAR Cup Series events with a best finish of second at Richmond Raceway.

Despite his injury, Elliott will still be eligible for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.

