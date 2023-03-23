Ga. newspaper clipping could give new details on 35-year-old ‘Baby Jane Doe’ cold case

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is now revisiting a 1980s cold case of a missing baby girl known as “Baby Jane Doe”, WALB reports.

Investigators with the GBI now believe the child has a possible connection to Albany, Georgia.

The baby’s remains were found in 1988 by a timber worker inside a duffle bag inside a suitcase. The bags were inside a television cabinet with concrete poured inside at an illegal dumping site in Ware County.

“We do think that there’s an Albany connection,” Seacrist said. “Close to the TV cabinet where the remains were found was an Albany Herald (newspaper). And based on the conditions of the scene and everything, we believe it was associated with the TV cabinet.”

GBI Special Agent Jason Seacrist told WALB the GBI has conducted multiple searches where the remains were found and in areas nearby. The GBI also eventually expanded its search outside of Georgia.

“There were also searches done in multiple states including South Carolina, Pennsylvania and Michigan. Just multiple missing children that fit the general description. And, unfortunately, we were never able to identify her,” Seacrist said.

During the initial investigation, investigators learned the child was dead for at least two or three months prior to being found in the duffle bag.

“I truly believe that somebody remembers a little girl and that little girl went away and most likely they were given a story that they went to live with a family member, or they went away to live a better life. And nobody ever saw or heard from this little girl ever again,” Seacrist said.

The GBI is offering a $5,000 reward. Anyone with any information that can help identify Baby Jane Doe, call (1-800) 597-8477.

