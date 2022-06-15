Ga. officer suffers injuries after being rear-ended by drunk driver

A Chamblee police officer is recovering after sustaining moderate injuries after he was rear-ended by drunk driver, officials said.

At 4 a.m., this morning, Lt. Roy Collar was assisting the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) with traffic control near the GA 400 and Interstate 285 construction zone.

His vehicle was parked on the Lenox Road northbound ramp to GA 400 with emergency lights activated, when another vehicle traveling at high speeds rear-ended him.

The suspect’s vehicle burst into flames after impact, police said.

The driver of the vehicle did not suffer any injuries, but was arrested and charged with a DUI.

“This is the very reason why I’m passionate about working traffic operations, so this doesn’t happen to other innocent people,” Collar said.

Collar suffered moderate injuries, was transported to the hospital and released.

Georgia State Patrol is investigating.

