S.Ga. pair face drug charges

Jun. 2—VALDOSTA — A man and a woman each faced drug charges following their arrests early this week.

At 1:08 a.m. Tuesday, a police officer saw a window open on a vacant building in the 2100 block of Slater Street, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement.

Once inside, officers found a door that had something propped against it on the inside; after forcing the door open, they found a 36-year-old Valdosta man and a 43-year-old Lowndes County woman, as well as marijuana, cocaine and tools commonly used for narcotics, police said.

Both the man and woman were jailed on charges of felony possession of cocaine, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, misdemeanor possession of drug-related objects and misdemeanor criminal trespass/unlawful purpose, police said.

"This was outstanding work by a very observant officer. He observed something out of the ordinary and followed up completely, resulting in arrests on subjects trespassing on another person's property to use narcotics," Police Chief Leslie Manahan said in the statement.

Terry Richards is the senior reporter for The Valdosta Daily Times.