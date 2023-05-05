Ga. plant worker threatens to ‘shoot up’ the building, deputies say

A man was arrested after officials say he threatened his coworkers.

Floyd County sheriff officials said they received reports of someone threatening workers at the Bekert Steel & Wire plant on Darlington Drive in Rome.

Investigators determined that Kodi Jashad Keith, an employee at the plant, threatened to “shoot up” the plant.

Authorities added that while making the threats, he named several coworkers.

Deputies did not specify what the threats that were made toward his coworkers were.

Investigators did not specify what led to Keith making these threats.

Keith was charged with terroristic threats.

