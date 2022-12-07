Ga. police arrest wrong sister for stealing from Home Depot
Police in LaGrange are apologizing to a woman after arresting her for looking too much like her sister.
Officers say they identified Toni Maddox as the woman who shoplifted from a Home Depot in early November.
After she was arrested, investigators learned they had the wrong woman. The real suspect was Maddox’s sister, 53-year-old Deborah Simpson.
Officials say the two women look very similar.
Maddox has been released from the hospital and all charges against her have been dropped. They have now issued arrest warrants and are searching for Simpson.
Police say they would like to reiterate that Maddox was not present at the time of the theft and did not commit any crimes.
