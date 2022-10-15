Ga. police department issues multiple arrest warrants after fight breaks out at youth football game

The Hogansville Police Department seeks 5 arrest warrants for women involved in a fight during a youth football game.

On Oct. 3, around 7 p.m., officers were called to a fight at Hogansville Elementary School.

One officer was working security at the game but immediately called for backup once the fight started.

Troup County Sheriff’s Department and Grantsville Police Department both responded to help bring the fight to a stop and get the scene under control.

Two people were arrested and taken into custody the same night.

The department issued warrants for Brittney Kimbrough, Latifah Kimbrough, Lakesha Kimbrough, Markeisha Reeves and Shakeria Allen on Oct. 5.

“The incident that occurred Monday night in front of so many children does not reflect the community values of Hogansville,” the department said.

If you have any information or know the whereabouts of any of the women, you are asked to contact Sgt. Shane Williams at 706-637-6648.

