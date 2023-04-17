Ga. police search for suspect accused of shooting at 2 men
LaGrange police asked the public to help locate a man accused of shooting at two men Sunday.
Authorities said at 4 p.m., officers received reports of shots fired at a home on Windstream Drive in LaGrange.
Investigators determined that Deshaun Gates was driving a gold Honda Accord by the home and fired several shots from a handgun at Derrin Fulton and Derieko Render.
Officials have not said what led up to the shooting.
After shooting at the two men, police said Gates fled the scene at a high rate of speed.
Police obtained warrants for Gates charging him with two counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
Anyone with information regarding Gates’ whereabouts is asked to contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603.
