Ga. police search for suspect accused of shooting at 2 men

LaGrange police asked the public to help locate a man accused of shooting at two men Sunday.

Authorities said at 4 p.m., officers received reports of shots fired at a home on Windstream Drive in LaGrange.

Investigators determined that Deshaun Gates was driving a gold Honda Accord by the home and fired several shots from a handgun at Derrin Fulton and Derieko Render.

Officials have not said what led up to the shooting.

After shooting at the two men, police said Gates fled the scene at a high rate of speed.

Police obtained warrants for Gates charging him with two counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Anyone with information regarding Gates’ whereabouts is asked to contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603.

