Ga police searching for suspects breaking into local convenience store

Forest Park police are searching for three men who broke into a convenience store and stole an ATM.

Police responded an alarm call at the Holiday Bottle Shop located at 791-A Morrow Road at 4 a.m. yesterday morning.

Surveillance video showed three men prying open the door to the business, stealing an ATM and several bottles of liquor.

Video then shows the males suspects fleeing the scene in a blue Chevy Malibu, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Forest Park Police Department at 404-366-4141.

