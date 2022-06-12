Ga police searching for suspects breaking into local convenience store
Forest Park police are searching for three men who broke into a convenience store and stole an ATM.
Police responded an alarm call at the Holiday Bottle Shop located at 791-A Morrow Road at 4 a.m. yesterday morning.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Surveillance video showed three men prying open the door to the business, stealing an ATM and several bottles of liquor.
TRENDING STORIES:
Man dead after shooting involving Cobb County police officer, GBI investigating
Fight over woman leaves 1 dead, 3 injured inside DeKalb restaurant, police say
More than 100 criminals arrested trying to come through Atlanta airport
Video then shows the males suspects fleeing the scene in a blue Chevy Malibu, according to police.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Forest Park Police Department at 404-366-4141.
IN OTHER NEWS: