Ga. representative appears to reference dictator with ‘free helicopter ride’ in response to attack

Georgia Rep. Mike Collins (R-Athens) is facing both support and criticism for a recent message on social media featuring a suggestion that undocumented immigrants be put on flights from “Pinochet Air.”

The post made on X, formerly known as Twitter, was written in response to recent reports that undocumented migrants had attacked members of the New York Police Department and a post by New York Rep. Anthony D’Esposito. As seen on X, Collins’ post reads “Or we could buy him a ticket on Pinochet Air for a free helicopter ride back.”

ABC News reported six people, most of whom are believed to be asylum-seekers, were charged for the attack, which was caught on camera. ABC News also reported that NYPD is looking for at least eight more individuals connected to the incident.

The mention of “Pinochet Air” appears to reference the extrajudicial killings conducted by the regime of Augusto Pinochet, a former general, dictator, and leader of Chile.

According to reporting by The Guardian, Chilean newspaper El Mercurio On-Line and the Associated Press, Pinochet’s regime is said to have a death “toll of 3,200 killed, including 1,469 disappeared” from 1973 to 2001 after overthrowing the previous government. In 2001, the Chilean government confirmed that 120 victims had been thrown into the sea, as reported by The Guardian.

In September, the AP reported new Chilean president Gabriel Boric was enacting the first state-sponsored plan to find approximately 1,162 victims of the dictatorship who remain missing.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to Collins’ staff for comment and clarity on the post, but have not yet heard back.

