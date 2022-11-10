Ga. secretary of state chooses to audit own race

South China Morning Post

The Kenyan government has disclosed some details of loan agreements with a Chinese bank that show Beijing got an upper hand in financing the construction of a railway eight years ago. The agreement with the Export-Import (Exim) Bank of China stipulated that most of the construction materials for the Standard Gauge Railway - Kenya's most ambitious and expensive project since 1963 and part of the Chinese Belt and Road Initiative - be sourced from China. Further, the contract noted that goods and s