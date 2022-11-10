Ga. secretary of state chooses to audit own race

Reuters
BEIJING (Reuters) -China's new top leadership body reaffirmed Beijing's "dynamic-zero" COVID-19 policy on Thursday, as case numbers rose and authorities in the city of Guangzhou urged residents to work from home but stopped short of a city-wide lockdown. In its first meeting since being formed last month after the ruling Communist Party's twice-a-decade congress, the Politburo Standing Committee said China's epidemic prevention measures must not be relaxed, according to state media. The meeting, chaired by President Xi Jinping, also stressed the need to minimise COVID's impact on the economy.