GA senior found dead after crashing car into tree. Now, police need help finding his killer
Police in South Georgia a renewing their call for information after a high school senior was found dead inside his car earlier this year.
Investigators told WLAB-TV that 19-year-old Camari Brown crashed his car into a tree along Fawnbridge Road in Valdosta in January.
Brown was dead by the time emergency responders arrived at the crash scene, the TV station reported.
Police said based on evidence they found inside the car, detectives were investigating the case as a homicide.
Now, police are asking once again for anyone who has information on the case to come forward so they can find the killer.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Valdosta Police Department Investigations Bureau at 229-293-3145 or the crime tip line at 229-293-3091.
