Ga. sex offender impregnated 3 teens before raping girl visiting her friend, prosecutors say

A Georgia man is heading to prison after raping his girlfriend’s daughter’s friend and impregnating three other girls between the ages of 13 and 14.

Prosecutors say a 14-year-old girl came to Douglas County from Michigan to visit her friend for a few weeks. While staying at her friend’s house, the friend’s mother introduced the girl to her boyfriend, 29-year-old Tyreeq English-Richards.

English-Richards raped the girl several times, but she didn’t report anything because she was afraid of him, prosecutors said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

After the teen returned to Michigan, she told her mother that she did not feel well and complained of pain in her pelvic region. When her mother took her to the doctor, she learned she had a sexually transmitted disease. She then reported the sexual assaults to her mother and police.

English-Richards also tested positive for the same sexually transmitted disease.

Investigators learned that English-Richards was a registered sex offender with a condition barring him from being around and near children. Despite this condition, they say he spent time at the friend’s house with the victim and several other children.

“The victim in this case endured abuse, delay, and inaction, but she and her family fought to have the defendant held accountable. Their efforts enabled us to make sure that this abuse could not and would not happen again, and for that reason, she is a hero,” said District Attorney Dalia Racine.

TRENDING STORIES:

The DA’s office found evidence of three other young girls who had gotten pregnant by English-Richards. Evidence from one of those cases led to an additional child molestation case he pleaded guilty to as well.

Story continues

In total, English-Richards pleaded guilty to multiple counts of rape, aggravated child molestation and child molestation.

He was sentenced to life with the first 20 years to be served in prison without the possibility of parole.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: