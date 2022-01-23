🌱 GA Sues Biden Administration + Stray Bullet Kills UK Scientist
Demanding the state be allowed to impose a work and activity requirement for some Georgians in order to qualify for Medicaid insurance, Georgia has filed suit against the Biden administration. At issue is a plan by Gov. Brian Kemp to require adults who would gain health coverage through Medicaid to either work at least 80 hours a month, attend specific school programs or engage in other specific activities. While Kemp's "waiver" proposal was approved in the waning days of the Trump administration, the Biden administration rejected Georgia’s work or activity requirement Dec. 23. Courts have ruled that work requirements do not meet the objective of the Medicaid law, which was to provide health coverage. The Kemp administration has argued that the engagement requirement is not a work requirement. Attorney General Chris Carr filed the suit Friday in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Georgia Brunswick Division. Now it’s up to the Biden administration to respond. (Free: FOX 5 Atlanta; Subscription: The Atlanta Journal Constitution)
An English astrophysicist was struck by stray bullet and killed while he was inside a Brookhaven apartment, according to authorities. Matthew Willson, 31, of Chertsey, Surrey, England, was visiting his girlfriend, Katherine Shepard, when he was hit by a bullet that pierced the wall of the apartment Sunday morning, just three days into his visit.“He was supposed to be here for three months because we’ve been long distance for a while,” said, Shepard, his girlfriend of three years. “I picked him up from the airport, took him to his favorite eating location, and the next day, he’s gone.” Willson, a former PhD student at the University of Exeter, was called "a much-loved member of our astrophysics team" by a university spokesman in a statement. No arrests have been announced. Brookhaven police have asked for witnesses or anyone with information about the shooting to contact them or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477). (Free: WRDW-TV; Subscription: The Atlanta Journal Constitution)
In an effort to boost business travel, the Atlanta Convention and Visitors Bureau announced plans Friday to increase marketing efforts after spending was reduced at the start of the pandemic. Atlanta tourism officials say they expect an increase in visitors later in 2022, after the omicron variant of COVID-19 slowed the city’s tourism recovery during late 2021. Although hotel occupancy rates in Atlanta rose more than 10 percentage points from 2020 to 2021, thanks largely to leisure travel, Atlanta Convention and Visitors Bureau CEO William Pate said he expects a stronger rebound in business and group travel this year – if the pandemic abates. “When we have a strong convention year and a strong year of attendance, financially, it really helps not only the hotels and restaurants but all the small businesses that support our industry as well,” Pate said. “And of course they’ve really suffered here the last two years.” (Columbus Ledger-Enquirer)
A flaw in a low-income senior homestead exemption designed to lower tax bills has been found to leave some homeowners with big tax bills. Fulton County enrolls qualified homeowners but requires seniors to provide documents and tax data to re-enroll themselves every two years.If they don’t, Fulton County drops all their homestead exemptions, including school and city exemptions that normally renew automatically. That sends tax bills skyrocketing.“This kind of situation is just so maddening because it shouldn’t exist," said Channel 2 consumer adviser Clark Howard. "Once you are properly registered. You should be good. Be set." While Fulton County blames state law, Atlanta legal aid attorney Stacy Reynolds insists this is a county problem. The basic fix here, Reynolds said, is for Fulton County to treat all other exemptions for these seniors the same way the county does for everyone else and allow them to continue to automatically re-enroll each year. (WSB Atlanta)
Marilyn Baron, an award-winning author of 27 works of fiction, will unveil her latest novel today, a cozy mystery about stolen art, "The Case of The Missing Botticelli." Baron's in-store book launch will be from 2-4 p.m. at Bookmiser, 3822 Roswell Road, Marietta. In the Atlanta author's newest fiction, Hadley Evans, an American art history major, travels to Italy and joins an art detective agency, working for the Inspector Clouseau of the art world. While hot on the trail of a missing masterpiece, Hadley and her suave Italian boyfriend discover a hidden cache of stolen Nazi art in a Venetian villa and encounter a dangerous enemy with a link to an evil past. For more information, go to bookmiser.net. (Eventbrite.com)
Like most princes, Prince Nalu is incredibly loyal and polite, according to the Atlanta Humane Society. When he picks his favorite person, he’ll stick by their side and show plenty of love and affection. He’s excellent in a crate, housebroken, and doesn’t seek out trouble when left alone. He’s royally handsome, too! (Facebook)
Look up! It's the Atlanta Police Department! When you’re riding on 75/85 North, take a look at the Corey Tower. The Atlanta Police Department wishes to thank Corey Companies, Jay Grover and Nasha Sanders at Corey Tower for aiding APD’s hiring efforts by proudly displaying our hiring bulletin. To join our police department visit this link: https://joinatlantapd.org/ (Facebook)
Public Information Officer Shannon Wiggins, City of East Point: "New Location For Warming Center - The Warming Center opened at 8:00 p.m. and will be located at the City Annex. It will remain open for 24 hours throughout this weekend.📌East Point residents only📌Call 404-761-2177 for transportation assistance." (Nextdoor)
Nextdoor Neighbor, Sandtown Center: "Hi Neighbors, it's that time again. - On March 26th from 12PM - 3PM, the Men of Sandtown & the Lady Stallions Kickball Enterprise is hosting the 3rd Annual Spring Brunch Social. R.S.V.P. by sending an email to LadyStallionsEvents@gmail.com. Giving back to our community is what it's all about." (Nextdoor)
Nextdoor Neighbor, Glenridge Hammond: "Hi Neighbors! Lifeline DCAS is running low on watering cans. Staff and volunteers use the cans to refill water buckets throughout the day. If you feel compelled to buy some and donate, please purchase ones similar to the one found at the link below. They can be sent directly to Lifeline (3280 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd., Chamblee 30341). The cans must have a skinny spout so it can fit between the kennel bars. If you have any laying around the house that you aren’t using, I am happy to come pick them up or you can drop them off! The thirsty pups thank you! https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07HNTHPGL/ref=cm_sw_r_cp_api_glt_i_DKR8K5R6G0S4RZ4QFKWQ" (Nextdoor)
