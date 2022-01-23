🌱 GA Sues Biden Administration + Stray Bullet Kills UK Scientist

Get on up, Atlanta! Let's get you all caught up to start this Sunday, January 23 off on an informed note. Here's what's happening in Atlanta today.

Today's weather:

Plenty of sunshine. High: 51 Low: 31.

Here are the top 5 stories in Atlanta today:

Demanding the state be allowed to impose a work and activity requirement for some Georgians in order to qualify for Medicaid insurance, Georgia has filed suit against the Biden administration. At issue is a plan by Gov. Brian Kemp to require adults who would gain health coverage through Medicaid to either work at least 80 hours a month, attend specific school programs or engage in other specific activities. While Kemp's "waiver" proposal was approved in the waning days of the Trump administration, the Biden administration rejected Georgia’s work or activity requirement Dec. 23. Courts have ruled that work requirements do not meet the objective of the Medicaid law, which was to provide health coverage. The Kemp administration has argued that the engagement requirement is not a work requirement. Attorney General Chris Carr filed the suit Friday in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Georgia Brunswick Division. Now it’s up to the Biden administration to respond. (Free: FOX 5 Atlanta; Subscription: The Atlanta Journal Constitution)

An English astrophysicist was struck by stray bullet and killed while he was inside a Brookhaven apartment, according to authorities. Matthew Willson, 31, of Chertsey, Surrey, England, was visiting his girlfriend, Katherine Shepard, when he was hit by a bullet that pierced the wall of the apartment Sunday morning, just three days into his visit.“He was supposed to be here for three months because we’ve been long distance for a while,” said, Shepard, his girlfriend of three years. “I picked him up from the airport, took him to his favorite eating location, and the next day, he’s gone.” Willson, a former PhD student at the University of Exeter, was called "a much-loved member of our astrophysics team" by a university spokesman in a statement. No arrests have been announced. Brookhaven police have asked for witnesses or anyone with information about the shooting to contact them or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477). (Free: WRDW-TV; Subscription: The Atlanta Journal Constitution)

In an effort to boost business travel, the Atlanta Convention and Visitors Bureau announced plans Friday to increase marketing efforts after spending was reduced at the start of the pandemic. Atlanta tourism officials say they expect an increase in visitors later in 2022, after the omicron variant of COVID-19 slowed the city’s tourism recovery during late 2021. Although hotel occupancy rates in Atlanta rose more than 10 percentage points from 2020 to 2021, thanks largely to leisure travel, Atlanta Convention and Visitors Bureau CEO William Pate said he expects a stronger rebound in business and group travel this year – if the pandemic abates. “When we have a strong convention year and a strong year of attendance, financially, it really helps not only the hotels and restaurants but all the small businesses that support our industry as well,” Pate said. “And of course they’ve really suffered here the last two years.” (Columbus Ledger-Enquirer)

A flaw in a low-income senior homestead exemption designed to lower tax bills has been found to leave some homeowners with big tax bills. Fulton County enrolls qualified homeowners but requires seniors to provide documents and tax data to re-enroll themselves every two years.If they don’t, Fulton County drops all their homestead exemptions, including school and city exemptions that normally renew automatically. That sends tax bills skyrocketing.“This kind of situation is just so maddening because it shouldn’t exist," said Channel 2 consumer adviser Clark Howard. "Once you are properly registered. You should be good. Be set." While Fulton County blames state law, Atlanta legal aid attorney Stacy Reynolds insists this is a county problem. The basic fix here, Reynolds said, is for Fulton County to treat all other exemptions for these seniors the same way the county does for everyone else and allow them to continue to automatically re-enroll each year. (WSB Atlanta)