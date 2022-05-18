Ga. Supreme Court upholds man’s conviction for murdering newborn daughter

A Georgia father will remain in prison after the Supreme Court of Georgia upheld his conviction.

Christopher McNabb and Courtney Bell were convicted of the murder of their 2-week-old daughter, Caliyah, in 2019.

Channel 2 Action News has been following the case since the death of baby Caliyah in 2017.

During the trial, prosecutors said McNabb and Bell were using methamphetamine and in a violent relationship when they killed their daughter.

McNabb has since filed a motion for a new trial on the basis that prosecutors didn’t have enough evidence to convict him. He also said his attorneys did not do enough to object to evidence of his drug use, physical abuse and that Bell, the mother of his child, was his first cousin, according to the Newton County District Attorney’s Office.

The Ga. Supreme Court found that was not the case and upheld McNabb’s conviction.

Following the trial, McNabb was sentenced to life in prison without parole for the murder and an additional 10 years for concealing the newborn’s death.

McNabb will continue serving his life sentence. He is currently being held in the Hays State Prison.

