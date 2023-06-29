Ga. surgical tech arrested for sex with inmate in prison operating room

A Georgia surgical technician working at a medical prison in Augusta was arrested for sexual assault after allegedly being intimate with an inmate.

According to jail records, Faatimah Kadija Maddox was charged Friday after being found with an inmate in an unused medical suite.

Arrest records obtained by ABC affiliate WJBF, Maddox had multiple sexual contacts with Joshua Demery, an inmate serving a sentence for armed robbery.

The affidavit says Maddox’s sexual contact with Demery began on May 1, while she worked as a surgical technician at the prison.

She was employed by health company WellPath, a for-profit healthcare company serving corrections inmates, at the Augusta State Medical Prison.

The offenses by Maddox occurred in an operating room, according to an arrest affidavit.

Additional reporting by the Augusta Press, said that during her confession, Maddox said she was pregnant and was unsure if the child was Demery’s.

The relations between Maddox and Demery were reportedly discovered during a Friday headcount at the facility, where officials noticed Demery was not at the correct location, according to the Augusta Press.

Authorities told the newspaper that guards searched the prison and found Maddox alone with Demery in an operating room that had been out of use for two years, and security found soiled sheets.

Maddox was charged with sexual assault by persons with supervisory or disciplinary authority, which is a felony in the state of Georgia.

Records from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said she was given an $8,450 bond.

