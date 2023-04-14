Ga. teacher accused of licking child’s feet at trampoline park facing new charges involving students

A former Georgia school employee accused of licking a child’s feet at a trampoline park is now facing seven additional charges of child molestation in a separate incident.

Caurey Rollins, 25, was arrested on Jan. 14 at an Urban Air Adventure Park in Augusta after a mother said Rollins tickled her 7-year-old son’s feet, asked him to take his socks off and eventually licked both of his feet.

Rollins was arrested and charged with the sexual exploitation of children.

On April 11, Rollins was indicted on seven more counts of felony child molestation, stemming from separate events that happened on August 11, 2022.

Rollins worked as a teacher’s aide at Glenn Hills Elementary, where he has since resigned.

The details about what led to those charges have not been released. According to the Augusta Press, the charges were filed after Rollins inappropriately touched three young girls who went to the school he worked at.



