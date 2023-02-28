Ga. teacher fired, arrested after being caught with student in library closet, sheriff’s report says

A Georgia middle school teacher has been fired and arrested as the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office investigates an incident involving a student.

Deputies responded to Howard Middle School on Feb. 23 in reference to a child molestation case, according to the incident report.

Deputies met with a witness in the principal’s office who stated she saw a teacher, identified as 56-year-old Cedric Goolsby, with a student.

The witness said she was locking up the library and leaving when she saw the student with her shirt around her neck and Goolsby’s face near the child’s chest area.

As deputies further investigated, they learned of footage that showed Goolsby and the student entering a closet in the library at 3:51 p.m.

Deputies reached out to the parents of the student and had them ask the child if anything happened between her and Goolsby.

The student told her grandmother that, “Mr. Goolsby had touched my butt three times before getting on the bus.”

Goolsby was arrested and charged with child molestation, false imprisonment, and sexual assault by other administration engaged in sexual contact with another individual enrolled at same school.

Goolsby has denied all the claims of child molestation.

Channel 2′s ABC affiliate WGXA-TV reached out to the school district and received the statement the district sent to parents Monday night:

“Howard Middle parents, the Bibb County School District received a report late last week regarding a Howard Middle School employee who is alleged to have had an inappropriate relationship with a Howard Middle student. We immediately responded to this allegation and reported it to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office (BSO) for further investigation. The District is fully cooperating with BSO throughout the investigation. The employee is no longer employed with the District. While we are not able to discuss this with you further, we want to reassure you we are taking this matter very seriously. The safety and security of our students and staff is and will continue to be of the utmost importance. Thank you.”

