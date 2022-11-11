Ga. teen arrested in Florida for murdering family member, attacking deputy

A Dunwoody college student is in custody in Florida after being accused of killing one of his family members and attacking an officer.

Deputies in Flagler County, Florida say a neighbor called 911 early Wednesday morning after they were woken up by someone at their front door saying they had been attacked by a family member.

When officers arrived to the home, they found Luke Holden Ingram, 19, standing over the body of another of his family members laying in a pool of blood, according to police reports.

Body camera footage obtained by Channel 2 shows deputies break down the door and command Ingram, clothed only in a pair of shorts, to walk out of the house with his hands up, which he does.

While standing on the porch, deputies can be heard telling Ingram to turn around and walk towards them, which he does not do. After he also fails to get on the ground, deputies tase Ingram, causing him to fall to the ground. He was subsequently arrested.

According to police reports, Ingram has schizophrenia and was acting strange on Tuesday. Family members convinced Ingram to come visit them in Palm Coast, Florida.

The surviving family member said that Ingram was still acting strange during dinner, so he locked himself in his bedroom. He reported to police that he could hear Luke and the victim arguing about a dog and a watch when he began hearing screams.

The relative told police that he saw Ingram sitting in a chair and told him that he needed medical attention and went to get a cellphone. Ingram reportedly followed the relative through the home shouting, ‘no.’

While trying to call 911, the relative told police that Ingram began choking him to the point he nearly passed out, but bit Ingram on the arm and ran for help.

As he is being questioned, Ingram begins asking who he killed, police reports say.

Investigators say Ingram was able to get his handcuffs to the front of his body and bit a detective twice in the arm and chest while repeatedly saying, “I will kill you.” The detective is expected to recover.

Ingram is being held without bond on charges of second degree murder, domestic violence battery by strangulation, resisting without violence, resisting with violence and aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer.

WARNING: The body camera footage below contains graphic content and explicit language.