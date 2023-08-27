Ga. teens arrested in string of car thefts, break-ins, deputies say

Bibb County deputies are asking parents to keep a better eye on their children after six teens and one pre-teen were charged with car theft interference crimes.

Teens and pre-teens of the following ages: 11, 13, 14, 15, 15, 16, and 16 were all charged after entering and stealing cars to ‘commit other criminal acts,’ according to deputies.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Deputies noticed a crashed Kia driving through a parking lot without headlights when it accelerated away from deputies and hit a curb, losing control near Log Cabin Driver and Mercer University Drive.

Two teens then ran away from the car after crashing, before deputies caught up to them.

None of the suspects were identified due to their minor status.

TRENDING STORIES:

They face the following charges:

11-year-old: theft by taking motor vehicle (two counts), Obstruction of a law enforcement officer

14-year-old: theft by taking a motor vehicle (two counts), obstruction of a law enforcement officer

15-year-old: entering auto

15-year-old: entering auto

13-year-old entering auto

16-year-old: aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer, felony fleeing and eluding, theft by receiving motor vehicle

16-year-old: felony fleeing and eluding, theft by receiving motor vehicle

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: