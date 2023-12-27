Ga. third grader following in footsteps of Channel 2′s Clark Howard

A third grader and future financial genius from Forsyth County is following in the footsteps of the “master,” Channel 2 Consumer Advisor Clark Howard.

Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen was there when Big Clark and Little Clark met.

“I’m Clark Koepp!”

Among the wizards of Wall Street, the Rockefellers and the Vanderbilts is the melon king of Cumming, 9-year-old Clark Koepp.

Young Clark makes a lot of bread in the fruit business. He grows and sells them.

“This is a tough one,” said Koepp.

This summer with the help of little brother Andrew, Koepp netted $844.

“Eek! Too heavy,” said Koepp.

He now aims to invest that melon money to make more money and it pays to get good advice.

“I’m Clark,” said Channel 2′s Clark Howard.

“Oh! You brought me a watermelon,” said Koepp.

Howard took Koepp and his family on a guided tour of WSB-TV.

Howard asked Koepp when he got interested and started learning about money.

“I watched your videos so many times,” said young Clark.

“He watches them on YouTube,” said Koepp’s little brother, Andrew.

It all made perfect “cents.”

“I’m into interest rates, so I can get the best deal possible,” Koepp said.

Speaking of deals, Koepp priced his melons at 50 cents a pound.

“So you’re undercutting Costco,” Howard asked.

“Yeah,” Koepp answered.

Koepp said he has money in the bank, he’s been saving up to buy a car or house.

“It’s a hefty price,” Koepp answered.

One day after attending the college of his choice, the melon king of Cumming may be the next wizard of Wall Street. He might want to put his portrait on this wall right next to the Clark Howard.

