Ga. trooper pulls over car with windows that were too dark. What he found inside broke his heart

What began as a normal traffic stop for a Georgia state trooper, turned into something more heartbreaking.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

About three months ago, Georgia Trooper Clark initiated a traffic stop on a car for a window tint violation.

According to Georgia State Patrol, when Clark approached the car, the driver immediately asked him if she was being stopped due to the tint on her car. Clark said yes, but when the driver rolled the back window to reveal why, Clark was shocked.

TRENDING STORIES:

The driver revealed that her young daughter SJ, who was in the back seat is fighting a tough battle with Leukemia. She reportedly told Clark that in an effort to give her comfort during their car rides during the day, they had the windows tinted since they reside in Florida.

Officials said during the stop, Clark gave SJ one of the teddy bears he keeps in his patrol car and gave her a tour of his patrol car.

In April, Trooper Clark conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for window tint violation. When he approached the vehicle... Posted by Georgia Department of Public Safety on Sunday, July 23, 2023

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

This past week, GSP said Clark got a call from SJ stating that she wanted to see him and give him a gift which included a huge bag of teddy bears for his patrol car.

SJ also celebrated a birthday recently and Clark gifted her Barbie Dolls to celebrate another year of life, authorities said.

The department thanked SJ for allowing them to be a part of her journey.

“She wants to be a trooper when she grows up now and we can’t wait to see her life bloom,” the department wrote on Facebook.

IN OTHER NEWS: