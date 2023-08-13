Ga. Trump indictment seems imminent as witnesses confirm grand jury appearances

Fulton County, Ga., District Attorney Fani Willis will meet with the grand jury investigating former President Donald Trump’s attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election early this week. File Photo by Erik S. Lesser/EPA-EFE

Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Another indictment of former President Donald Trump appeared imminent as two witnesses confirmed over the weekend they have been summoned to appear before a Georgia grand jury.

Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan and Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporter George Chidi each indicated they will give testimony early this week to the panel assembled by Fulton County, Ga., District Attorney Fani Willis to investigate Trump's attempts to overturn President Joe Biden's 2020 electoral victory in Georgia.

Willis is expected on Monday to lay out her case against Trump for the grand jury to weigh a decision on a potential indictment, the Journal-Constitution reported. The decision would bring the two-year long investigation to a new stage and likely start a new chapter in the ever-growing legal battles for the former president.

Willis' presentation is expected to last about two days.

Should he be hit with state charges in Georgia, it would be Trump's fourth indictment in recent months. He is already facing federal criminal charges brought by Special Counsel Jack Smith for 2020 election interference and his possession of classified documents, as well as state charges in New York over alleged hush money payments to adult firm star Stormy Daniels.

Former President Donald Trump may soon face yet another indictment as the Fulton County, Ga., District Attorney Fani Willis is expected to meet with the grand jury investigating his attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election early this week. Photo by Peter Foley/UPI

Duncan, a former supporter of Trump who has been critical of the former president since his attempts to undermine the results of the 2020 election, confirmed his upcoming testimony on Tuesday in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"I look forward to answering their questions around the 2020 election," Duncan said. "Republicans should never let honesty be mistaken for weakness."

Chidi also confirmed in an X post on that he will give testimony on Tuesday. He witnessed a meeting at the Georgia State Capitol in 2020 where Trump's fake electors signed Electoral College documents that claimed Trump won the election, WXIA-TV reported.

Trump allegedly sent so-called fake electors to multiple states to challenge the results of the election. Several of them have reached plea agreements to avoid state charges. Nine fraudulent electors were arraigned in Michigan on Thursday.

Trump also began planting seeds of doubt in the results of the election before election day in 2020, warning that a Biden win would signal that mail-in and early voting was used fraudulently.

At the center of the case in Fulton County is a phone call Trump made to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. In the conversation, Trump pressured Raffensperger to "find" the votes he needed to overtake Biden in the election.

Former attorney Rudy Giuliani and several more members of Trump's inner circle were also allegedly involved in pressuring state officials.