Ga. woman arrested after deputies find 20 pounds of crystal meth in her home
A Troup County woman was arrested after deputies found her with about 20 pounds of crystal meth.
The Troup County Sheriff’s Office said that 41-year-old Latoya Zachery was arrested on March 10 after police searched her home on Merrill Drive in LaGrange.
Officers found roughly 20 pounds of crystal meth at the home.
Deputies said the street value of the meth was roughly $461,000.00.
Zachery was arrested and charged with conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine.
She is currently being held in the Troup County Jail without bond.
