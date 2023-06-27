Ga. woman arrested after deputies find dead goats, dead chickens and dehydrated dogs on her property

A Georgia woman is behind bars after she was found with various dead and malnourished animals on her property, according to the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office.

On Sunday, deputies arrived at a home on James Street in Tallapoosa in reference to a cruelty to animals call.

Deputies spoke with a man who said he hadn’t his neighbor in weeks and he knew the neighbor had animals in the backyard.

The dogs had no water aside from the small amount of water that the neighbors gave them.

When deputies searched the backyard, they found two dead goats, two dead chickens, and two dehydrated dogs, according to deputies.

Animal control was contacted and came to take the living animals and remove the dead animal carcasses.

Deputies arrested 26-year-old Brande Shaw on animal cruelty charges.

Shaw was charged with four counts of aggravated cruelty to animals and one count of cruelty to animals.

