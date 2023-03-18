Ga. woman arrested after intentionally running man over with her car, police say

A woman was arrested after she struck a man with her car and fled the scene, Columbus police said.

At around 4 a.m. on March 9, Ashly Lewis fatally struck 34-year-old Robert Carter on I-185 in Macon, before she sped away.

After an investigation Columbus police determined that this was an intentional act and investigators searched for Robert Carter, eventually finding and arresting her on March 14.

Lewis was charged with aggravated assault and murder in the death of Robert Carter.

Anyone with information on the murder is asked to contact Corporal Adam Moyer at 706-225-4435 or amoyer@columbusga.org.

Channel 2 Action News asked Columbus officials for Lewis’ booking photo.

