Ga. woman arrested for making hostage prank call to 911, falsely reporting gunman, investigators say

A Macon woman was arrested in connection with a hostage prank situation at a McDonald’s restaurant last week.

On Friday, April 7, 2023, at about 4:24 p.m., dispatchers with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a woman reporting there was an irate man in the lobby of the McDonald’s located at 4472 Ocmulgee East Blvd. who was upset that his order was incorrect.

She told dispatchers that the man was holding five people inside the restaurant at gunpoint, including children.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

She said the suspect had a large firearm and was threatening to kill anyone who screamed.

The caller claimed that she was hiding inside the restroom.

Deputies said when she noticed they arrived at the restaurant, she disconnected the call.

When deputies arrived at McDonald’s, they discovered everything was normal and there was no one present with a firearm and management confirmed there hadn’t been any incidents at the restaurant.

TRENDING STORIES:

Through an investigation, deputies learned that someone inside the lobby made a false call to 911.

The suspect was identified as Tiara Simoune Everett, 18, of Macon.

She was charged with false report of a crime and unlawful conduct during a 911 call and was taken to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: