Ga. woman charged after dogs mauled her mother to death inside their home, deputies say

Troup County Sherriff’s Office have released more details about the elderly Georgia woman who died after being attacked by three dogs.

The woman’s daughter is facing charges in her death, according to investigators.

On October 7, at 7:45 p.m. Troup County 911 received a call from a person on Terrace Drive saying that an elderly woman was screaming from a window that she needed help because her sister was being attacked by dogs inside the home.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Once deputies got to the scene and inside the home, they found the victim, Rosetta Gesselman, 80, laying in the floor suffering from visible attack wounds.

Deputies came across three large dogs, one pit bull mix and two pit bull/great mastiff mixes, in the home and pepper sprayed them so they would leave out of the house.

Gessleman was taken to Well Star West Georgia Medical Center where she later died of her injuries.

Investigators said the dogs belonged to the victim’s daughter, Tongia Gesselman, 48, who lived in the home with her.

The Troup County Marshal’s Office went to the home to assist in the investigation and capturing of the dogs.

Investigators said one of the dogs was captured and later euthanized. The other two had to be put down by first responders on the scene due to their aggressiveness.

TRENDING STORIES:

Through a joint investigation, it was determined Gesselman, the daughter of the victim, knew the dogs had previously killed family pets and had also bit someone which required a hospital visit.

The incidents were never reported by the daughter and at the time of her mother’s attack, she was not home.

Investigators said Gesselman is being charged with Reckless Conduct and Felony Involuntary Manslaughter.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: