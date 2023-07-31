Ga. woman charged in plot to kill husband, former Auburn football player in Bahamas, reports say

Police in the Bahamas arrested a Georgia woman for conspiring to have her estranged husband killed, according to local reports.

The Bahama Court News reported that Lindsay Shiver, her alleged lover Terrance Bethel and another man Faron Newbold were arrested last week after officers learned about the murder-for-hire plot while investigating another crime.

Bahamian police responded to a break-in at a local bar and came across WhatsApp messages that detailed the trio’s plan, according to prosecutors.

The Thomasville Times-Enterprise reports that Shiver and her ex-husband Robert Shiver live in Thomasville and that the couple shared a home in the Bahamas.

Robert Shiver is the executive vice president at Senior Life Insurance Company and played college football for Auburn University, according to his company’s biography.

The Bahama Court News reported that Lindsay Shiver, Bethel and Newbold did not have to enter a plea and will return to court in October.

