Ga. woman cranked up the tunes when police asked her to turn it down. Now she’s behind bars.
A south Georgia woman is facing assault charges after police say she turned the music up too loud.
Thomasville police officers were called to Jennifer Dyson’s home just before 10:45 p.m. one evening last month to reports of loud music and disturbing the peace.
Police say they asked Dyson to turn down her music, but instead, she turned it up louder.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
She was then arrested and charged with violating the noise ordinance and disturbing the peace.
While she was being arrested, police found a gun that she had “gained access” to. Officers were able to secure the gun.
TRENDING STORIES:
Mother reveals why suspected Atlanta mass shooter was upset before gunfire
ATLANTA ACTIVE SHOOTER: Suspected gunman arrested after killing 1, injuring 4 others in Midtown
Woman killed, 4 others injured in midtown mass shooting identified
Investigators say they later learned that Dyson got the gun in an attempt to assault the officers. They then added a charge of aggravated assault.
Dyson is currently being held in the Thomas County Jail without bond.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: