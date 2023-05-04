Ga. woman cranked up the tunes when police asked her to turn it down. Now she’s behind bars.

A south Georgia woman is facing assault charges after police say she turned the music up too loud.

Thomasville police officers were called to Jennifer Dyson’s home just before 10:45 p.m. one evening last month to reports of loud music and disturbing the peace.

Police say they asked Dyson to turn down her music, but instead, she turned it up louder.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

She was then arrested and charged with violating the noise ordinance and disturbing the peace.

While she was being arrested, police found a gun that she had “gained access” to. Officers were able to secure the gun.

TRENDING STORIES:

Investigators say they later learned that Dyson got the gun in an attempt to assault the officers. They then added a charge of aggravated assault.

Dyson is currently being held in the Thomas County Jail without bond.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: