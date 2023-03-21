Ga. woman critically injured after she was shot in her own bed, deputies say

A woman is in critical condition after deputies say she was shot in her own bed.

On Sunday just before midnight, the Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 100 block of Tuskegee Lane in Manchester in reference to a person shot.

After they arrived, deputies found a woman in her mid-40s in critical condition after being shot. EMS took the victim to the Roosevelt Memorial Airport for a medical transport to an area hospital for treatment.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Deputies said their investigation incident revealed that the person fired multiple rounds from the road.

The reason for the shooting remains unclear.

Deputies did not release any information about the identity of the woman shot or a potential shooter.

TRENDING STORIES:

Officials said they are continuing to investigate.

You are asked to contact the department’s investigation division at (706) 672-6651 or our main line number (706) 672-4489.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: