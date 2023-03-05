Ga. woman driving double speed limit crashes into mother of three, killing her deputies say

A Lithonia woman was arrested in connection to a crash that killed a 32-year-old mother, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrested 36-year-old Sasha Dinnall on Wednesday morning for her role in a car crash that resulted in the death of 32-year-old Brionna Johnson of Loganville.

The crash happened on Sep. 7, 2022, along Hillandale Drive in Lithonia, according to deputies.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Dinnall was a mother of three.

Deputies said Dinnall was speeding at more than twice the speed limit at the time of the deadly crash. Dinnall was also driving without insurance or registration, according to to deputies.

Dinnall is charged with homicide by vehicle in the first degree and exceeding maximum speed limits, reckless driving.

