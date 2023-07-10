A Ga. woman was getting ready for work when 2 men entered her home. She is now in the hospital

A woman is recovering after officials say she was stabbed during a home invasion.

According to an incident report obtained by Channel 2 Action News, deputies received reports of a home invasion at a home on Windrush Drive.

When deputies arrived, they found a woman lying on the ground inside the home with a small cut to her right hip and a small kitchen knife lying on the living room floor.

The woman told deputies that two men entered the home while she was getting her lunch ready for work.

When she tried to run, the report said one man grabbed and stabbed her before she passed out.

The victim was taken to the hospital. Authorities have not said what her condition was.

Authorities have not said if the victim knew the two men.

Deputies are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

