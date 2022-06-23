Ga. woman hit by car moments after shooting 61-year-old, police say

A Georgia woman is behind bars after an unexpected ending to a domestic violence situation she was involved in.

Police in Savannah say 32-year-old Whitney Rivers and a 61-year-old man were involved in a domestic violence situation earlier this week.

Officers were called to the home at 1 a.m. to find the man suffering a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Investigators determined that Rivers shot him.

A short time later, officers were called to a nearby crash involving a pedestrian. They later determined that the person hit by the car was Rivers. Police say she walked out into traffic in front of a moving car.

She was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Rivers has since been released from the hospital and taken to the Chatham County Jail on charges of aggravated assault and aggravated battery.

