Ga. woman loses $5K, threatened with porn in BitCoin Facebook scam, police say

Police say a woman was scammed out of $5,000 after talking with Facebook users about BitCoin.

In a Madison Police report obtained by the Morgan Citizen, the victim told police that she had been chatting on Facebook with a user named “Sammy Joe,” who claimed to be a financial advisor.

The victim told police that “Sammy Joe” convinced her to invest money “into what she believed to be BitCoin.” The report said the woman “invested” $21,000 and “made” $2,000, but was then told by “Sammy Joe” that she would have to invest $5,000 to withdraw the money.

Police said the woman also received a phone call from someone claiming to be with the Truist Bank fraud department. The report said the caller told her that her account had a $278 fraudulent charge. The woman then gave the caller her bank account number and the last five digits of her social security number.

The police report said that after the woman gave the caller her information, she noticed two fraudulent Zelle transactions on her account totaling $5,000. She also told police that she had received an email from a “Mazie Hammer” that threatened she would send pornographic images to all of the victim’s email contacts if she did not send “Mazie Hammer” $1,590.

It’s unclear if the victim responded to those threats.

Madison Police officials have not said if any arrests have been made in the investigation.

The victim has not been identified.

Police are warning people to be aware of who they are giving their personal information out to.

