Ga. woman records deadly shooting of boyfriend on Facebook live, police say

A Georgia woman has been charged with murder after officers said she shot and killed her boyfriend while recording it on Facebook Live.

According to the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to 500 Green Tree Drive on Saturday around 7:42 a.m. When they walked into the home deputies said they located 28-year-old Kadejah Brown and a 28-year-old man who lived in the residence dead from a single gunshot wound.

During the initial investigation, deputies learned that Brown and the victim has been into an argument when things turned physical. The incident was recorded on Facebook Live from Brown’s Facebook account.

Officers located a 9mm handgun and other physical evidence.

“There was a history of domestic violence between Brown and the victim. This was a tragic and senseless murder and our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of the victim. Fortunately, Brown is in custody and we look forward to the criminal justice system holding her accountable,” said Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins.

Brown is currently being held in the Lowndes County Detention Center.

The investigation is still ongoing.

