GA woman says man in white T-shirt firing shotgun at beer cans ‘had been drinking all day’

One afternoon last spring, a sheriff’s deputy was dispatched to an RV campground off Interstate 75 in northern Monroe County where a man was reportedly firing a shotgun.

When the officer arrived, he was informed by a woman there that the guy firing the gun lived in a camper nearby. The woman said shooter was wearing a white T-shirt and that he “had been drinking all day.”

When another man who lived in the area stepped outside to see who was shooting, he told the armed man to knock it off. The guy with the shotgun, a 20-gauge, reportedly told the inquiring neighbor that he was firing at beer cans. Deputies later found beer cans riddled with bullet holes.

The gunman, however, who was 51, also told the neighbor “that he’d shoot him, too,” according to an incident report of the April 20 episode, which prompted criminal charges.

The gunman, who refused to emerge from his RV, was later flushed out with tear gas and charged with aggravated assault.

Dispatches: A woman in a neighborhood not far from the Monroe County hospital “seemed distraught” and, according to a sheriff’s report, “under-dressed to be outside” in the wee hours of June 20. The report said the woman, in her early 40s, claimed that a guy she knew had “shot her with a BB gun 12 times in the thigh and chest.” The report said the woman appeared to be intoxicated. A deputy talked to the guy who’d supposedly shot the woman, but he said no BB gun was involved. The deputy remarked that there was “nothing further to report.” . . . A sheriff’s report of an “ungovernable child” near High Falls on June 20 noted that the child, described only as a boy, was “unruly” and that he had struck his stepfather in the face with a Nerf gun.