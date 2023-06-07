Ga. woman says she found husband dead after he texted her that he was being held hostage

A man who grew up in Newnan before recently moving his family to Colorado was found dead in his work car last week. His wife says the bizarre hour leading up to his death left her with more questions than answers.

Colorado Springs police say they found two men dead in a car just after 2 p.m. at the location where Talija Campbell told police she feared her husband, 32-year-old Qualin Campbell, was being held hostage.

Harry Daniels, an attorney representing Talija Campbell, says his client called 911 an hour earlier after she received a text message from her husband that said, “911″ and “Send Please!” along with his location and a photo of the man who had allegedly taken him hostage.

She says his location was about a mile away from the Colorado Springs Police Department headquarters.

Talija Campbell said she did not feel like the dispatchers had a sense of urgency, so she went to the location herself.

When she arrived, she found her husband and another man dead in the car. It is unclear if the other man was the man seen in the photo Qualin Campbell sent to his wife.

“I shouldn’t have been the one there, the first person to respond,” she said.

Qualin Campbell’s uncle, who went to the scene with Talija Campbell, called 911 to report that his nephew had been shot and killed. That’s when they say police responded to the scene.

“The Colorado Springs Police Department and EI Paso County can make all the excuses they want, but the facts are simple,” Daniels said in a statement. “This was a hostage situation where Qualin Campbell was begging for his life, his wife called 911, the police were less than a mile away but they never responded. Let’s be clear. If the police don’t respond to a hostage situation, none of us are safe.”

Police have not released details on possible suspects.

The family has set up a GoFundMe campaign to help Talija Campbell and the couple’s two daughters.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

