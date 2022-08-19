GA. woman sentenced to 239 months in prison in ‘depraved and vile’ child porn case

A Georgia woman has been sentenced to more than two decades in prison for producing and sharing child pornography.

The Department of Justice said Sharon Keegan, 30, of Liberty County, was sentenced to 293 months in prison after she pled guilty. Her husband, John Paul Joseph Keegan, 31, was previously sentenced to 295 months. Both must serve 15 years of supervised release and register as sex offenders after they are released.

“This sentence brings to a close a depraved and vile episode of criminal child sexual exploitation,” said U.S. Attorney Estes. “Sharon Keegan and her husband will spend decades in federal prison as they are held accountable for their crimes.”

Keegan and her husband were indicted in May 2020 after someone gave a tip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and then to Homeland Security. Agents from the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation searched their mobile home in Midway and seized electronic devices.

They found images and videos of child sexual exploitation that both husband and wife had produced and posted on the internet.

“The GBI will continue to work tirelessly to protect innocent victims of online exploitation,” said John Melvin, Interim Director of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. “We are grateful for the partnerships we maintain with our local and federal agencies to bring these predators to justice.”