Ga. woman sentenced to 30 years after she dealt man meth that killed him

A Georgia woman has been sentenced to 30 years in prison after she sold a man methamphetamine, leading to his death.

Jessica Marie Johnson, 46, pled guilty to distribution of methamphetamine and involuntary manslaughter on Feb. 12. She was sentenced to 30 years in prison with 15 to serve.

Haralson County deputies said they responded to a psychiatric call involving 33-year-old Dennis Raines on April 2, 2021. Raines was “fighting air, acting out of control and unsteady on his feet.”

He was taken to the hospital, where he died of methamphetamine toxicity.

Investigators determined that Johnson distributed the meth to Raines and she was arrested and charged in 2022.

“I believe that this sends a strong message out to those who try to bring in and sell this poison in Haralson County. If you deal drugs here, we will find you and arrest you, our record on shutting down drug houses in the last three years speaks for itself. If you sell drugs that cause the death of another, you will be prosecuted for that death,” Sheriff Stacy Williams said.