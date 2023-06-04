Ga. woman sentenced for helping in massive meth trafficking ring across the southeast

A judge convicted a Georgia woman of helping a massive meth trafficking ring that spread across the southeast.

The Department of Homeland Security said in July 2021, Jasmine Cecelia Dorsey, 28, and Joseph Gray, Jr., 47, traveled from Mexico and tried to enter the U.S. through Hidalgo, Texas.

At the port of entry, the pair reportedly had 18 kilograms of pure meth hidden in the gas tank.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Gray allegedly hired Keith Anthony Murray, to hire drug mules. Investigators said, Dorey and Gray then drove from Atlanta to Monterrey, Mexico to load the car with meth and tried to bring the drugs back to Georgia to distribute.

Officials said Gray organized extensively with Mexican and Panamanian drug traffickers to make sure the meth arrived safely.

During court hearings, authorities said Gray’s trafficking organization smuggled drugs in Georgia, the Carolinas, New York, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. The court also heard that Gray was released from state custody for robbing and killing a person and from federal custody for trafficking crack cocaine.

Gray pleaded guilty on Sept. 12, 2022, and Dorsey pleaded guilty on Feb. 1, 2022.

U.S. District Judge Micaela Alvarez sentenced Gray to 30 years in federal prison for smuggling meth. Dorsey was ordered to serve 5 years in prison for the same offense.

The duo must also serve five and three years of supervised release following imprisonment.

Gray will remain in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility and Dorsey was allowed to remain on bond and voluntarily surrender at a later date.

Two others were previously convicted and sentenced for their roles in the conspiracy. Iyana De’Kyra Carter received a 6 and a half years sentence, while Murray was ordered to serve 15 years.

