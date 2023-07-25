Ga. woman slapped with 230 charges after she mishandled tenants’ rent payments, deputies say

Ga. woman slapped with 230 charges after she mishandled tenants’ rent payments, deputies say

A Georgia woman has been slapped with 230 charges after deputies said she mishandled money order payments from her tenants’ rent payments in Macon.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said Crystal Denise Brown, 36, was arrested Tuesday on 104 counts of theft by conversion, 104 counts of forgery in the third degree and 12 counts of computer forgery.

TRENDING STORIES:

Deputies said the charges stemmed from an investigation they conducted from October 2020 to June 2022. Brown was accused of mishandling rent payments when she worked at the McAfee Towers on Gray Highway.

Brown has been taken into custody and is being held without bond.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

It’s unclear how many years she faces for each count.