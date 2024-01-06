Ga. woman started 3 chases in 3 different cars, including a deputy’s patrol car

If one car wasn’t enough to lead authorities on a high-speed chase, a Georgia woman decided three was the way to go.

Georgia State Patrol says Destiny Mytess Daniel, 22, led deputies on a chase that ended and started back up in different cars, including a patrol car, two more times.

On Friday morning, Pike County deputies put out a BOLO for Daniel’s car, which was later spotted in Lamar County. Instead of pulling over, Daniel led deputies on a chase, but they stopped chasing her when she became reckless on the road.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Just after 11:45 a.m., Butts County deputies responded to a crash in Jackson. When they arrived, a man flagged them down and said Daniel left the crash scene, walked to a nearby gas station and stole his truck and its attached trailer.

The deputy began chasing Daniel in the stolen truck and trailer down Hwy. 16 when she hit a Chevrolet Camaro with the trailer, sending lawnmowers and gas cans across the highway.

Some of the equipment hit a Hyundai driving down the highway as well.

TRENDING STORIES:

Daniel continued driving as the trailer fishtailed across the road and hit a Chevrolet Suburban before crashing into a ditch.

The deputy said Daniel got out of the car laid face down on the ground.

When he walked over to the car to see if anyone else was inside, Daniel got into the deputy’s patrol car and sped off. Another deputy spotted her in the patrol car and performed a PIT maneuver.

After she got out of the car, GSP says she approached another driver and tried stealing their car before she was taken into custody.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: