GAA Classic Cars Is Selling Some Great Chevy Pickups At Its November Auction

It's a great way to start your truck collection!

Gear up, Chevy enthusiasts! GAA Classic Cars is set to showcase an enviable lineup of Chevrolet pickups in their upcoming November auction. From vintage beauties to modern classics, dive into our preview of what promises to be an unforgettable event for truck aficionados. Don't miss out on the chance to own a piece of Chevrolet history!

1972 Chevrolet C10

Discover the revamped 1972 Chevrolet C10, a seamless fusion of vintage charm and modern prowess. Beneath its classic exterior lies a roaring 6.2L Supercharged LSA Engine, complemented by a 4L80 Automatic Overdrive Transmission. With an AccuAir Air Management system, Porterbuilt Front Clip, and a 6 Link Rear Suspension, this C10 ensures a ride as smooth as its look. Its aesthetic brilliance extends to Billet Specialties Talladega wheels, a custom two-tone interior, and a stunning Red Oak Wood bed. Modern Dakota Gauges, Vintage A/C, and a Billet Steering Wheel complete this masterpiece. Experience the legacy reimagined. See it here.

1972 Chevrolet K10

Dive into the meticulously crafted 1972 Chevrolet K10. Every inch of this vehicle underwent a comprehensive Nut & Bolt Rotisserie Restoration, boasting a gleaming powder-coated frame and suspension. Power-packed with a 350 EFI V8 Engine and a TH350 Automatic Transmission, this truck rides high on a 4" suspension lift, anchored by 15x10 custom wheels and rugged 35/12.50/15 BFG A/T tires. Modern luxuries like Vintage Air, TMI custom interiors, and a custom stereo pair harmoniously with classic touches, from Dakota custom gauges to a tilt column. With its Sniper EFI stainless exhaust and polished floors, this 4x4 K10 is the epitome of classic elegance meets rugged performance. See it here.

1971 Chevrolet K10

Step back in time with the 1971 Chevrolet K10, a stunning blend of vintage charm and modern enhancements. Nestled under the hood is a robust 350 CID V8 Engine paired with an automatic transmission, delivering power to its iconic 4x4 system. This 1/2 Ton Fleetside Short Bed dazzles in a striking Cardinal Red finish, contrasted by its Houndstooth and Black Vinyl Interior. While it pays homage to its roots with features like the Town Knob AM/FM Radio with Bluetooth, its journey through restoration saw the integration of new interior touches, shiny chrome & trim, and sleek aluminum wheels. A classic that drives as good as it looks! See it here.

