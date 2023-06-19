GAA Is Selling A Pair Of Rare Cobra Jets

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Which would you add to your Cobra Jet collection?

GAA Classic Cars is thrilled to present an incredible opportunity for Mustang enthusiasts and collectors. They are offering a pair of rare Mustang Cobra Jets for sale. These highly sought-after vehicles represent the pinnacle of American muscle car performance and showcase the iconic Cobra Jet heritage. With their powerful engines and distinctive styling, these rare Mustangs are sure to turn heads and ignite the passions of automotive aficionados. Don't miss your chance to own a piece of automotive history with these exceptional Mustang Cobra Jets available at GAA Classic Cars.

1969 Ford Mustang Cobra Jet

GAA Classic Cars presents a true automotive legend: the 1969 Ford Mustang Cobra Jet. This iconic muscle car, featured in stunning Candy Apple Red, is a rare gem that embodies the power and performance of the golden era of American automobiles. Equipped with a potent 428 Cobra Jet V8 engine, this Mustang delivers exhilarating acceleration and a thrilling driving experience. With its striking aesthetics, including a bold hood scoop, sporty spoilers, and Magnum 500 wheels, this Cobra Jet commands attention wherever it goes. Don't miss your chance to own this extraordinary piece of automotive history. Visit GAA Classic Cars to discover the timeless allure of the 1969 Ford Mustang Cobra Jet. See it here.

2008 Ford Mustang Cobra Jet

GAA Classic Cars proudly presents a modern-day muscle car legend: the 2008 Ford Mustang Cobra Jet. This incredible vehicle pays homage to its iconic predecessors while boasting cutting-edge performance and engineering. With a supercharged 5.4-liter V8 engine under the hood, this Cobra Jet delivers jaw-dropping power and speed. Finished in eye-catching Vapor Silver Metallic, it exudes a bold and aggressive presence on the road. Built for the drag strip, this Cobra Jet features specialized enhancements such as a roll cage, racing seats, and drag-specific suspension. Don't miss the chance to own this exceptional piece of automotive history and experience the thrill of driving a true track-ready powerhouse. Visit GAA Classic Cars to discover the unmatched performance of the 2008 Ford Mustang Cobra Jet. See it here.

