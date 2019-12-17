Gabbard to Introduce Censure Alternative to Impeaching Trump

Representative Tulsi Gabbard (D., Hawaii) is expected to introduce a resolution calling for President Trump’s censure ahead of a Wednesday vote on the articles of impeachment drafted by the House Judiciary Committee.

Gabbard will introduce the resolution, which suggests “the president put personal political gain over national interest,” on Tuesday afternoon, according to ABC News.

The Hawaii representative is one of the last House Democrats to remain publicly undecided on impeachment.

“I’m taking this time for myself to be able to review everything that’s happened all the information that’s been put forward,” Gabbard told a crowd at Furman University in Greenville, S.C. on Monday. “And just all the factors that go into really trying to figure out what what is the best action to take for our country. And for democracy. It’s not a simple or easy decision to make.”

At the October Democratic debate, Gabbard voiced concern over impeachment.

“Trump won his election, and as unhappy as that may make us as Democrats, he won that election in 2016,” Gabbard said. “[Impeachment] will only further divide an already terribly divided country.”

A group of around ten moderate House Democrats has already revived a proposal to censure Trump over his conduct over Ukraine, as Republicans are ramping up efforts to target vulnerable Democrats over impeachment in 2020. While Democratic leadership has not whipped votes to ensure a unified caucus, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi criticized a fractured approach earlier this year.

“I think censure is just a way out. If you want to go, you gotta go,” Pelosi said in June. “If the goods are there, you must impeach. Censure is nice, but it is not commensurate with the violations of the Constitution should we decide that’s the way to go.”

