Gabby Barrett to perform at PNC Park following Pirates game in August

Country singer and Pittsburgh native Gabby Barrett will perform at PNC Park after a Pirates game in August.

Barrett is scheduled to perform on August 11 after the Pirates take on the Cincinnati Reds.

Mark your calendars!@GabbyBarrett_ is returning to her hometown for a can’t-miss postgame concert on August 11 at PNC Park. — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) May 3, 2023

To get tickets for the game and show afterward, click here.

